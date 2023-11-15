               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ADB Updates Current Loan Portfolio For Tajikistan


11/15/2023 12:15:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 15. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has a current sovereign portfolio in Tajikistan comprising 2 loans and 22 grants, with a total value of $1.06 billion, as of November 9, 2023, Trend reports.

The current sovereign portfolio includes loans, grants, equity investment, and sovereign guarantees committed but not yet financially closed. Regional projects with loans or grants to multiple countries are not included in the portfolio.

ADB's commitments to Tajikistan amounted to $219.19 million in 2022, encompassing grants, technical assistance, and the money provided under the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program. This program enables countries to achieve the sustainable development goals by addressing market gaps through the provision of guarantees, loans, and knowledge products.

Overall, ADB has provided Tajikistan with a total of 155 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance, totaling $2.4 billion, as of November 9, 2023. If ADB-administered cofinancing is included, the total ADB commitments rise to $2.5 billion.

The partnership between the ADB and Tajikistan dates back to 1998. Under the current country partnership strategy for 2021-2025, ADB focuses on three key priorities: facilitating positive changes in resource management, enhancing the skills and productivity of the workforce, and investing in initiatives to improve livelihoods in Tajikistan's land-linked economy.

