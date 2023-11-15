ADB Updates Current Loan Portfolio For Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 15. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) has a current sovereign portfolio in
Tajikistan comprising 2 loans and 22 grants, with a total value of
$1.06 billion, as of November 9, 2023, Trend reports.
The current sovereign portfolio includes loans, grants, equity
investment, and sovereign guarantees committed but not yet
financially closed. Regional projects with loans or grants to
multiple countries are not included in the portfolio.
ADB's commitments to Tajikistan amounted to $219.19 million in
2022, encompassing grants, technical assistance, and the money
provided under the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program. This
program enables countries to achieve the sustainable development
goals by addressing market gaps through the provision of
guarantees, loans, and knowledge products.
Overall, ADB has provided Tajikistan with a total of 155 public
sector loans, grants, and technical assistance, totaling $2.4
billion, as of November 9, 2023. If ADB-administered cofinancing is
included, the total ADB commitments rise to $2.5 billion.
The partnership between the ADB and Tajikistan dates back to
1998. Under the current country partnership strategy for 2021-2025,
ADB focuses on three key priorities: facilitating positive changes
in resource management, enhancing the skills and productivity of
the workforce, and investing in initiatives to improve livelihoods
in Tajikistan's land-linked economy.
