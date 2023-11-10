Matrix Comsec Is Set To Showcase Cutting-Edge Security And Telecom Solutions At IFSEC 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, November, 2023: Matrix Comsec, a well-established presence in both the Security and Telecom sectors, is poised to present its high-quality solutions at South Asia's largest security expo and conference, IFSEC 2023, taking place in New Delhi from 7th to 9th December 2023.



With a rich history spanning more than thirty years, Matrix has solidified its position as a prominent supplier of all-encompassing security and communication solutions, serving organizations of various scales across the globe. This enthusiastic participation seeks to underscore Matrix's proficiency in the fields of security and telecommunications, as well as to nurture collaborations and delve into fresh avenues for business growth.



As a company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers, Matrix places a strong emphasis on providing technology-powered solutions. Matrix offers an extensive portfolio of more than 60 advanced products that span across four key domains: Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. Matrix's commitment to innovation is evident through its dedicated research and development team, which makes up 40% of its workforce, consistently pushing the boundaries to create cutting-edge solutions.



Matrix is excited to be part of IFSEC 2023, a platform that will bring together the finest in the security industry. With an exciting schedule and a showcase of groundbreaking products, Matrix anticipates a remarkable event that will facilitate valuable connections and contribute to the advancement of both the security and telecom sectors.

At this event, the primary focus will be on Matrix's IP Video Surveillance solutions, designed to tackle common challenges faced by customers, including concerns related to bandwidth consumption, storage expenses, multi-site office management, and proactive security measures. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an extensive range of 2MP/5MP/8MP Matrix Cameras, encompassing Turret, Dome, Bullet, Ruggedized, and PTZ Cameras, all of which provide high-resolution images to support in-depth scenario analysis. Furthermore, Matrix will present its enterprise-grade NVRs, which are server-based and equipped with advanced features, including pre-installed Video Management Software, redundancy support, and hot-swappable hard drives with storage capacities of up to 144 TB.



Matrix takes pride in its unique position as the sole OEM responsible for the development of all components within the Access Control and Time-Attendance architecture, ranging from panels and door controllers to readers and software. At the event, Matrix will present COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller that integrates high-speed face recognition technology. Equipped with Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion features, this device provides cutting-edge security capabilities to address evolving threats and health-related concerns. With its deep learning algorithm, swift identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-tier security for organizations. Additionally, Matrix will introduce the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller with the capacity to oversee up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users.



In the realm of telecommunications, Matrix will exhibit its broad array of telecom products, encompassing Media Gateways such as SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404. The lineup will also feature IP-PBXs like ETERNITY NENXIP50 and Hybrid IP-PBXs like ETERNITY GENX, in addition to the fully IP-based SPARK200 and high-end business IP phones. Furthermore, Matrix will present industry-specific solutions tailored to various sectors, which include office-in-a-box solutions, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Matrix prides itself on being the sole OEM offering a comprehensive range of business communication products and solutions within the telecommunications industry.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, states, "Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to various verticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”

