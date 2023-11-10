Competitions Of Second Ojag International Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics Kick Off (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Competitions for
the second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics have
started in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.
The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts
performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group
exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the
world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.
The first day of competition began with performances by athletes
born in 2015. Gymnasts born between 2017 and 2014 competed in the
competition. Gymnasts in the "juniors" age group will also compete.
The first day of competition will conclude with the performance of
group teams comprised of athletes born in 2008–2010 and
2011–2012.
