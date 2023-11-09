DAB Graphics Unveils Exquisite Range Of Wooden Lecterns And Waymarkers In Grimsby

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grimsby, UK - DAB Graphics, a leading provider of bespoke signage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new collection of Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers , blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design. This launch is aimed at educational institutions, parks, and businesses in Grimsby who are looking to enhance their presentation and directional signage with a touch of elegance and durability.



With an emphasis on quality and sustainability, DAB Graphics has crafted these wooden lecterns from the finest oak, ensuring that each piece not only stands the test of time but also becomes a feature of natural beauty in its setting. The new range is specifically designed to cater to the needs of presenters, lecturers, and educators who seek a reliable and aesthetically pleasing focal point for their audience.



Understanding the importance of clear and coherent navigation, DAB Graphics has also expanded their portfolio to include a sophisticated collection of waymarkers. These navigational aids are essential for outdoor spaces, heritage sites, and public trails where directing foot traffic effectively and informatively is paramount. With their new waymarkers, which include fingerposts and discs, DAB Graphics is set to lead the way in environmental design and visitor experience.



The entire collection can be viewed at the dedicated URLs for the oak lecterns and waymarkers which offer an extensive showcase of the styles and customization options available.



"At DAB Graphics, we take pride in combining functional design with the natural charm of wood, creating products that are not only useful but also complement their surroundings," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our wooden lecterns and waymarkers are more than just products; they are a testament to the skill of our craftsmen and the dedication we have to providing high-quality signage solutions."



The wooden lecterns feature a sleek design with a sturdy base, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Each lectern can be tailored to the specific needs of the client, including custom engraving to add a personal touch or branding for schools, universities, or corporate settings.



The waymarkers, designed with both function and form in mind, are highly visible and durable, able to withstand the elements while guiding visitors with ease. From classic fingerposts pointing to various locations, to discreet yet clear discs that can be fixed to walls or posts, there is a waymarking solution for every requirement.



DAB Graphics' commitment to excellence is reflected in their attentive customer service. Clients in Grimsby and beyond are invited to discuss their needs by calling the team at 01472 488085, where they can expect friendly, professional advice on selecting and customizing their wooden lecterns and waymarkers.



This launch is not just an addition to DAB Graphics' product range; it's a step forward in their mission to provide clients with superior, environmentally friendly products that seamlessly integrate with their environment. With a reputation for excellence in the field of bespoke signage and environmental graphics, DAB Graphics continues to expand its offerings to meet and exceed the expectations of its clients.



For more information on the Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers, or to place an order, please visit DAB Graphics online or contact them directly at the phone number provided. Experience the blend of tradition and innovation with DAB Graphics' new releases.

