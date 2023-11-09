Benefits Of Getting A Dental Crown

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) One of the most effective ways to fix damaged, decayed, or missing teeth is to get a dental crown . Dental crowns are custom-made caps that cover a damaged tooth or implant. They come in different materials, such as porcelain, metal, or resin.

Getting a dental crown offers more than just cosmetic advantages. For those looking for a solution to their dental problems, read on to learn about the benefits dental crowns offer and how they can improve someone's oral health and overall well-being.

1. Protection and Durability

The primary benefit of dental crowns is that they provide a protective layer to a patient's tooth. Crowns can cover teeth that are weak, worn down, or chipped and prevent further damage. They're also used to support teeth after a root canal procedure. With proper care and maintenance, dental crowns can last around 15 years or even longer. Compared to other dental restorations, like fillings or veneers, crowns are more durable and resistant to wear and tear.

2. Improved Appearance

For people that have discolored, misshapen, or crooked teeth, dental crowns can give them a brighter and more attractive smile. They can be custom-made to match the color, shape, and size of a patient's natural teeth. They can also cover dental implants, fill gaps, or fix bite problems. Dental crowns can boost someone's self-confidence and improve their overall appearance with proper care and maintenance.

3. Better Functionality

Dental crowns can improve the functionality of a patient's teeth. If someone has a missing tooth or a gap in their teeth, getting a crown can help improve their biting and chewing abilities. Crowns can also alleviate discomfort caused by sensitive or painful teeth. With dental crowns, people can enjoy their favorite foods without worrying about discomfort or pain.

Cost Considerations

The cost of getting a dental crown may range from a few hundred to over a thousand dollars. This cost varies depending on several factors, like the material used, the extent of damage or decay, insurance coverage, and discounts. Although the average cost may seem expensive, this type of procedure can be more affordable than other tooth replacement solutions. Additionally, crowns can be a long-term investment in a patient's oral health.

When to Get a Dental Crown

If a patient has any of the following dental issues, it may be time to consider getting a dental crown:



Cracked or chipped teeth

Decayed or weakened teeth

Large fillings that need to be replaced

Discolored or misshapen teeth

Missing teeth

Prior root canal treatment Sensitivity or pain when biting down

The patient should schedule a consultation with their dentist to see what steps they can take to mitigate the issue.

Dental Crowns Are Worth the Investment

Getting a dental crown can help a patient maintain a healthy and functional smile. With proper care, it can last for many years. Although the dental crown cost varies, remember that the long-term benefits can outweigh the upfront cost. For those with any questions or concerns, consult a dentist to see if getting a dental crown is the right solution.