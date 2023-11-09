Al-Sisi Briefed On Efforts To Provide Electricity To Agricultural Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Wednesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Ahmed Al-Shazly, and Executive Director of Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The spokesperson of the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the meeting discussed the state's efforts to implement the national project for agricultural production“The Future of Egypt” and other related projects.

The president was updated on the government's efforts to provide electricity and power sources to these projects.

Al-Sisi directed to ensure the availability of all the necessary infrastructure components to achieve the goals of these strategic projects, as part of the state's plan to expand the agricultural land area and achieve a breakthrough that would enhance the state's ability to secure the food needs of the Egyptian people and increase agricultural exports and national income.