Spain's Minister supports legal initiative on Israeli "war crimes" in Palestine

(MENAFN) Spain's Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has voiced support for a legal initiative aimed at addressing what is described as Israel's "war crimes" in Palestine. This initiative is led by French lawyer Juan Branco, who offered to represent individuals with dual nationality from Palestine and European countries in both national jurisdictions and at the International Criminal Court, free of charge. Minister Belarra encouraged victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as their family members, to contact Juan Branco to bring Israel's alleged crimes before the International Criminal Court.



Ione Belarra is among European politicians who have been outspoken in condemning Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. She has criticized Israel for its actions, including bombings of hospitals, refugee camps, and the impact on vulnerable populations, referring to Israel's actions as demonstrating "the worst of humanity." She has also raised questions about the extent to which European leaders are implicated in these events.



The conflict in Gaza was triggered by a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7, leading to relentless air and ground attacks by Israel. Palestinian figures indicate that over 10,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, have lost their lives, while the Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107400931