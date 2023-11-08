Valutico Leverages EMIS Transaction Data To Enable Better Valuations Of Emerging Market Deals

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - Valutico, a global leader in valuation software, has introduced new emerging market data from the EMIS database into its system. This upgrade provides finance professionals comprehensive and current data crucial for valuing firms in primary emerging markets, such as Asia, South America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.



The swift growth of emerging markets surpasses that of developed economies, projected to hit an average rate of 4.0% by 2024 against the 1.4% prediction of the latter by the IMF. These markets present a wealth of diverse and undervalued investment prospects, highlighting the need for robust valuation technologies to accommodate the brisk growth and investor demand.



By integrating EMIS M&A transaction data, Valutico gives its clients access to an impressive archive of over one hundred thousand transactions for these dynamic emerging markets. The critical data equips financial professionals with relevant information for accurate business valuation and offers a verifiable benchmark for real-time transactions.



For these markets, Valutico offers exhaustive transaction essentials, which include announcement dates, involved parties, target nations, and industries. Users can also delve into in-depth deal specifics, like stake purchases, deal amounts, and crucial multiples such as EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E. Detailed information on deals, buyer profiles, and industry medians can also be found within the system, making it an impressive and full-bodied tool for finance professionals.



Offering this essential data solidifies Valutico's position at the forefront of business valuations in emerging markets. It equips finance experts worldwide with rigorous data to dissect and unlock latent potential utilizing a method previously inaccessible to them. This move ultimately enhances their precision in evaluating businesses in these burgeoning economies while providing a solid benchmark for real-time transactions.



Supplementing the extensive deal database, Valutico's platform is also programmed to offer personalized transaction recommendations. This is a significant feature meant to support valuation professionals with their transaction selection and to facilitate competitor research for financial advisors.



CEO of Valutico, Paul Resch, affirms, "Valutico's EMIS M&A transaction data integration heralds a transformative era in emerging market valuations. It equips finance professionals with the essential tools to accurately and efficiently assess companies in these regions, enabling confident decision-making even in the most intricate and demanding markets. With Valutico's latest advancement, we are extremely happy to be delivering on our promise to support professionals to make the best valuation decisions in all key global markets."



Diego Obere, Managing Director of EMIS, adds:



"EMIS is excited to partner with Valutico, bringing our leading emerging markets M&A intelligence to their clients and enhancing their transactions coverage of the world's fastest-growing markets."



