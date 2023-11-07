Ringing In A New Era Of Purposeful Giving With Macy's, Inc.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Macy's Inc. is setting the stage for a remarkable new era of purpose with their new statement, "Mission Every One." This commitment to creating a brighter, more equitable future set the stage for significant changes across the enterprise, including the revitalization of their annual holiday season campaign.
With Mission Every One at its core, Macy's took a critical look at existing programs and partnerships to ensure alignment with its new purpose. This led to the conclusion of a beloved long-term cause partnership and a search for a new nonprofit partner. The search culminated in 2022 when Macy's announced Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentorship and youth development, as its new signature partner. The first year's partnership results were astounding, with Macy's raising $4.78 million for the nonprofit.
We invited Bobby Amirshahi, Senior Vice President and Head of Communications, and Sam Di Scipio, VP of Corporate Communications, Giving & Volunteerism, to walk us through how they are continuing to put Mission Every One into action to create a brighter future with bold representation for all.
Listen for insights on:
Evaluating partnerships and programs through the lens of a new purpose Ending long-term partnerships in order to align with new priorities Identifying new partners and opportunities to align with a new purpose Staying true to purpose during periods of change
