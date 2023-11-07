Iran, China sign 25-year partnership deal

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Ehsan Khandouzi, has disclosed that the 25-year strategic partnership plan between Iran and China is progressing to a new stage, with the negotiation and establishment of fresh agreements between various ministries of the two nations. These developments were reported by an Iranian news agency.



Khandouzi elaborated that these agreements have been the outcome of discussions and negotiations held during Iran's delegation visit to the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), signifying an important step forward in the ongoing strategic partnership between Iran and China.



“Specific projects were defined between the government departments of the respective ministries of Iran and China, and agreements were reached on the details of the implementation of the mentioned projects,” Khandouzi stated.



In terms of the private sectors of both nations, Minister Ehsan Khandouzi highlighted that certain Iranian companies operating in China and major Chinese companies operating in Iran encountered challenges. However, he clarified that these issues were addressed through discussions and resolutions facilitated by the relevant authorities. This collaborative approach aimed to improve the business environment and foster cooperation between Iranian and Chinese enterprises.



“We are going to witness a significant growth in economic cooperation and investment between the two sides with the implementation of these projects,” the minister stressed.



A high-level delegation led by Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, and including key officials such as Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Aliabadi, along with deputy ministers from various government departments, and the economic deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, undertook a visit to China last week. The purpose of their visit was to participate in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), a significant event promoting international trade and economic cooperation.

