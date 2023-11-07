Geek Knights The Series, Where Dungeons & Dragons Gaming Transforms Into Live

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Brace yourselves for an unprecedented fusion of tabletop gaming and cinematic brilliance! "Geek Knights" is a groundbreaking series that seamlessly transforms actual Dungeons & Dragons campaigns into thrilling live-action adventures. The magic begins with a campaign launch on Kickstarter campaign on November 2nd, 2023.

"Geek Knights " is not just a series; it's a collaborative venture between dedicated Dungeon Masters, passionate gamers, and seasoned professionals from the entertainment industry. By opening the door to fan-submitted adventures, the series embraces the vibrant creativity of the RPG community, making every episode a shared triumph. In an unprecedented move, every season's episode 8 will be a fan-submitted 1 shot adventure, chosen by the community and transformed into a live-action spectacle.

IMDB link: Geek Knights IMDB Link

The Kickstarter campaign for "Geek Knights " promises exclusive rewards, behind-the-scenes access, and the opportunity for backers to shape the very fabric of the series by submitting their own 1 shot adventures for consideration. Prepare to embark on a journey where your imagination knows no bounds.

Join the Kickstarter campaign for "Geek Knights" starting November 2nd, 2023, and become a part of the most immersive and community-driven fantasy adventure ever created.

Geek Knights Kickstarter Link

