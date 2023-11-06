Three Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the Zelenivka village district of the Kherson city territorial community, wounding three people.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops shelled the Zelenivka village district of the Kherson city territorial community from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]," the post reads.

Mrochko said that the attack could repeat and called on locals to stay in safe places.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the investigation established that on November 6, at around 12:19, Russian troops used artillery to shell a village in the Kherson district.

Three local residents were injured, and two of them were hospitalized. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.