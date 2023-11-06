New Market Chain To Start Operation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A new brand of market chains will start operation in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Avrora Group company, which is known as a manufacturer and
distribution company in the Azerbaijani market, plans to enter the
retail marketing sector with the newly created Tamstore market
chain.
According to the received information, the market chain will
soon start operating in different parts of Baku.
It is planned to open 20 stores of the Tamstore market chain in
Super, City, and Mini formats by the end of the year.
The supermarket chain also aims to be the first in the market in
competition with other supermarkets.
