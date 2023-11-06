               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Market Chain To Start Operation In Azerbaijan


11/6/2023 2:12:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new brand of market chains will start operation in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Avrora Group company, which is known as a manufacturer and distribution company in the Azerbaijani market, plans to enter the retail marketing sector with the newly created Tamstore market chain.

According to the received information, the market chain will soon start operating in different parts of Baku.

It is planned to open 20 stores of the Tamstore market chain in Super, City, and Mini formats by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain also aims to be the first in the market in competition with other supermarkets.

MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107376841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search