UNOPS Awards $1.6M Contract For Housing In Nineveh

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Al-Ekhwa Al-Nubalaa for General Trading & Contracting Limited has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Construction of Cat IV Housing Units in Ninewa, Sinjar and Ba'aj Districts"
The contract is valued at $1,657,607.
(Source: UNGM)
MENAFN05112023000217011061ID1107376350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.