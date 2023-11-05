Turkiye Intends To Expand Its Logistics Base

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities will establish six logistics bases in the United States and Europe to improve exports of goods, services and productivity in world markets, Yeni Shafak newspaper, Azernews reports.

According to the newspaper, a feasibility study is currently underway to establish new logistics bases outside Turkiye. They may be located in Central Asia and Africa.

It was emphasised that foreign logistics distribution networks are being established in Turkiye to improve exports of both goods and services. Thus, infrastructural facilities will be created to stabilise the country's export performance in important markets.

It is known that four of the six bases will be located in Europe and two in the US. These off-base facilities will allow countries and companies to take advantage of warehousing and transport services, including customs clearance.

In addition, exporters will be able to save on additional logistics costs and commissions, including brokerage fees.