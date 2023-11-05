Turkiye Intends To Expand Its Logistics Base

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities will establish six logistics bases in the
United States and Europe to improve exports of goods, services and
productivity in world markets, Yeni Shafak newspaper, Azernews reports.
According to the newspaper, a feasibility study is currently
underway to establish new logistics bases outside Turkiye. They may
be located in Central Asia and Africa.
It was emphasised that foreign logistics distribution networks
are being established in Turkiye to improve exports of both goods
and services. Thus, infrastructural facilities will be created to
stabilise the country's export performance in important
markets.
It is known that four of the six bases will be located in Europe
and two in the US. These off-base facilities will allow countries
and companies to take advantage of warehousing and transport
services, including customs clearance.
In addition, exporters will be able to save on additional
logistics costs and commissions, including brokerage fees.
