13Th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival Set From November 28

Doha, Qatar: The 13th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, a celebration of Qatar's maritime legacy, will take place from November 28 to December 2 at Katara Beach.

The festival, spanning five days, is a vibrant celebration that pays homage to the deep-rooted maritime traditions of Qatar.



It boasts a rich programme of cultural events, artistic exhibitions, performances, marine spectacles, interactive workshops, and friendly competitions. The event stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to preserving and revitalising the marine cultural heritage of the country.

As explained by the Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti in a previous statement to The Peninsula, the festival along with Katara's other annual events aligns with the Cultural Village mission to foster cultural exchange and dialogue while nurturing a profound appreciation of Qatari heritage, not only among the local population but also among visitors from around the world.

He explained that this aligns with their broader cultural mission, which includes the organisation of various continental festivals, such as the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, Halal Qatar Festival, Sinyar Festival, and Galayel and Marmi Championships.

The 12th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival in the previous year coincided with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti, speaking on the festival's objectives, emphasised the importance of presenting diverse elements that provide insights into the ancient way of life in the Gulf countries. The festival sought to revive traditional marine sports through a series of competitions and displays.

Last year's event was graced by the presence of numerous countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, Yemen, India, Turkiye, and Tanzania, all of which participated in the dhow journey. While the official list of participating countries for this year's edition is yet to be announced, attendees can look forward to a spectacular showcase.

In 2022, the festival featured an array of 50 pavilions representing participating countries. These pavilions, showcasing marine heritage collections, handicrafts, and traditional professions, introduced visitors to 43 different maritime crafts. Additionally, the festival featured an array of marine competitions and hands-on workshops, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.