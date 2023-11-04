Jordan News Portal Hails Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jordanian news portal "Nabd" has published an article that covers Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

The extensive article provides insight into famous landmarks in Baku, such as Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

The article draws the reader's attention to the rare historical-architectural monuments of different centuries, which are preserved here as a valuable treasure of the Azerbaijani people, saying that the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The article briefs about the Seaside Boulevard, Mountainous Park, Nizami Street, which is a popular destination for tourists, as well as Flame Towers, one of the symbols of modern Baku, the Palace of Shirvanshahs, National History Museum, Maiden Tower, and the Azerbaijan Medicine Museum.

It is also noted that Gabala, Guba, Ismayilli, Sheki, and other districts of Azerbaijan are the most famous destinations among tourists to visit and explore ancient historical monuments, as well as experience the best of the country with comfortable hotels that meet the most modern standards, offering rest in the heart of nature.

The author invites Arab tourists to experience the best of Azerbaijan in winter. Note that Azerbaijan has much to offer at the most wonderful time of the year.

The country has something for everyone, so it depends on what you are looking for. If you want to experience all the delights of a snowy winter, you can spend this season enjoying winter sports like skiing or ice skating.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 metres above sea level.

Tufandag Complex provides skiing, mountain climbing by ATV quad bikes, and other amazing types of winter entertainment.

There's a great mix of slopes, including plenty of easier runs for beginners.

At these resorts, there are a lot of activities that are sure to please just about everyone.