Jordan News Portal Hails Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential

Jordanian news portal "Nabd" has published an article that
covers Azerbaijan's tourism potential.
The extensive article provides insight into famous landmarks in
Baku, such as Icherisheher, Azernews reports.
The article draws the reader's attention to the rare
historical-architectural monuments of different centuries, which
are preserved here as a valuable treasure of the Azerbaijani
people, saying that the Icherisheher State Historical and
Architectural Reserve has been included in the UNESCO World
Heritage List.
The article briefs about the Seaside Boulevard, Mountainous
Park, Nizami Street, which is a popular destination for tourists,
as well as Flame Towers, one of the symbols of modern Baku, the
Palace of Shirvanshahs, National History Museum, Maiden Tower, and
the Azerbaijan Medicine Museum.
It is also noted that Gabala, Guba, Ismayilli, Sheki, and other
districts of Azerbaijan are the most famous destinations among
tourists to visit and explore ancient historical monuments, as well
as experience the best of the country with comfortable hotels that
meet the most modern standards, offering rest in the heart of
nature.
The author invites Arab tourists to experience the best of
Azerbaijan in winter. Note that Azerbaijan has much to offer at the
most wonderful time of the year.
The country has something for everyone, so it depends on what
you are looking for. If you want to experience all the delights of
a snowy winter, you can spend this season enjoying winter sports
like skiing or ice skating.
The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages.
Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located
in Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 metres
above sea level.
Tufandag Complex provides skiing, mountain climbing by ATV quad
bikes, and other amazing types of winter entertainment.
There's a great mix of slopes, including plenty of easier runs
for beginners.
At these resorts, there are a lot of activities that are sure to
please just about everyone.
