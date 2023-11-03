Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Nears Completion, MP Hints March 2024 Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line is on track to begin operations in February 2024, with 15 out of 16 centres already completing 95% of the civil work. The 18 Yellow Line will connect Jayanagar Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road to Bommasandra, featuring 16 stops along the route.



The completion of the Electronic City Yellow Line Metro is expected by March 2024, pending the timely arrival of metro trains from China. A total of 216 coaches are prepared for this phase, with 126 coaches designated for the purple and green metro lines. For the Yellow Line, 12 trains comprising six coaches each will be deployed, with 90 coaches reserved for this route.

Namma Metro Yellow line update: MP Tejasvi Surya visits Kolkata factory to ensure timely delivery of coaches

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, a Chinese firm in collaboration with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, is manufacturing the coaches for Bengaluru Metro. Specifically for the Yellow Line, CRRC will produce and dispatch two 12-coach trains, while Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd will manufacture an additional five. BMRCL officials have already visited CRRC's factory unit in China to monitor the progress of the trains.

BMRCL is also gearing up for the operation of driverless metro services on the route from RV Road to Bommasandra, with the implementation of a Communication-Based Train Control Signaling System under the second phase of the project, enabling centralized train traffic management from a control room.

While Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya has hinted at a February 2024 launch for the Yellow Line, potential challenges remain. The availability of rolling stock and delays in the delivery of the Train Control Management System (TCMS) software could affect the project's progress.

Bengaluru: Yellow line metro to get driverless metro train?

To address these challenges, MP Tejaswi Surya has been actively involved, ensuring the project stays on schedule. He mentioned that a promise was received from CRRC to provide bogies by January, and BMRCL officials had productive interactions with the CRRC team in Beijing.



Surya also inspected the works at the Titagarh Rail Systems factory in Kolkata and discussed Customs and Visa-related matters with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. It was assured that the Titagarh team would adhere to the schedule. Another challenge related to the TCMS software, initially scheduled for June 2024, was also discussed, and it is now expected to be available by January 2024.