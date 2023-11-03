Turkic States Need To Strengthen Security Cooperation, Kazakh President Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Turkic states need to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"In the current turbulent times, it is very important to strengthen the unity of Turkic nations, which will serve as a reliable guarantee of our common security. Challenges related to arms trade and drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism and migration are on the rise. To prevent such threats, it is necessary to strengthen security cooperation," he said.

Tokayev suggested holding the third meeting of secretaries-general of security councils in Astana next year.

"It is important to conclude an agreement on jointly fighting crime and exchanging information between the financial investigation bodies of the Turkic states," Tokayev said.

