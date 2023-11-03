H&M To Reopen In Ukraine In Nov, Stockholm Finally Confirms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish company H&M will resume operations in Ukraine in November this year.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this in an interview with The Village , Ukrinform reports.

"This week, our diplomats in Stockholm received final confirmation that Ukrainian H&M stores, which were closed due to Russia's full-scale invasion, will begin to resume operations in November this year," Kuleba said.

He added that negotiations with leading international brands on their return to Ukraine have been ongoing since May 2022.

"We are in constant contact with IKEA, H&M, and Inditex. As one of the most successful results, I can cite last year's return of McDonald's. This is all thanks to diplomatic work and public campaigns," the minister stated.

H&M has not yet commented on which stores will be opened first.

"Women's, men's and children's clothing will be available in all stores (that will reopen - ed.), and the H&M Move sportswear line and H&M Home line will be available in selected stores. The clothes that were in the stores during the closure will also be part of the commercial offer, in addition to the new collection," the brand representatives said.

According to the minister, the return of international companies strengthens Ukraine's economy.

"It is also a signal of confidence in Ukraine's victory and the reliability of partnership with our country," Kuleba added.

