U.S. Expands Sanctions Against Russia Over Its War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. government has announced the introduction of sanctions and other restrictive measures against hundreds of individuals and entities in Russia and other countries linked to the Kremlin's efforts to continue military-industrial production and sustain its own army.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said this in a press release published on Thursday, November 2, Ukrinform reports.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) continues to disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia attempts to sustain its beleaguered military," the press release reads.

Today's sanctions focus on 130 individuals and entities abetting Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine by providing Russia with much-needed technology and equipment from third countries. Additionally, these actions take aim at Russia's domestic industrial base, which is seeking to reinvent itself as the maintainer of Russia's war machine. With these designations, Treasury "is disrupting producers, exporters, and importers of nearly all of the high-priority items identified by the international coalition imposing sanctions and export controls on Russia."

In addition to Russian enterprises, organizations and officials, the sanctions list also includes companies from Turkiye, which supplied Russia with electronics, critical technological components and other equipment for the military industry. Restrictions have also been imposed on companies and corporations in the UAE and China, as well as international entities that ensured the operation of schemes to circumvent previously introduced sanctions. Entities located in Luxembourg and Singapore were also sanctioned.

The U.S. Department of State is also issuing nearly 100 sanctions today targeting Russia's future energy production and revenue, metals and mining sector, defense procurement, and those involved in supporting the Russian government's war effort and other malign activities.