President, Election Commission Agree To Hold Election In Pakistan On February 8Th

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (KUNA) - President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday agreed to hold a general election in the country on 8th of February next year.

The understanding in this regard came during a meeting between President Alvi and a delegation led by CEC, Sikandar Sultan Raja here in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the President House, the CEC along with the Attorney General and four members of the Election Commission called on President Alvi at the President House to discuss the date for holding the forthcoming general elections in the country on the order of the apex court.

The President heard about the progress made by the Election Commission of Pakistan in delimitation and for elections. After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold general elections in the country on 8th February next year, said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to confer with the President on the poll date after the electoral body said that elections would be held on February 11 next year.

The court order read, "Let the ECP meet with the president of Pakistan today and the date for holding general elections in Pakistan be appointed."

The court order was issued while hearing petitions to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures.

"The final date for polls will be announced from the Supreme Court," said Justice Isa. (end)

sbk









MENAFN02112023000071011013ID1107363573