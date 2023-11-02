UK, UN Call For Need To Increase Urgent Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday the need to increase urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

After receiving Guterres during his participation in the second day of the Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit, Sunak confirmed that his government is working hard to double its urgent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, whether through the Egyptian Red Crescent or UN relief agencies.

Sunak agreed with Guterres on the need to revitalize international efforts to reach a permanent solution to the conflict in the Middle East and make progress in working towards achieving a two-state solution, he mentioned. (end)

