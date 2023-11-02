               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Records Growth In All Branches Of Non-Oil, Gas Sector - Minister Of Economy


11/2/2023 6:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An increase has been recorded in all spheres of the non-oil and gas sectors in Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

The Minister noted that the growth of production in the non-oil and gas sectors is positively influenced by the production of industrial zones. According to him, exports in the non-oil and gas sectors increased by 11 percent this year.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107358324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search