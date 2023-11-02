Azerbaijan Records Growth In All Branches Of Non-Oil, Gas Sector - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An increase has
been recorded in all spheres of the non-oil and gas sectors in
Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship.
The Minister noted that the growth of production in the non-oil
and gas sectors is positively influenced by the production of
industrial zones. According to him, exports in the non-oil and gas
sectors increased by 11 percent this year.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107358324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.