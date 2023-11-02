Azerbaijan Records Growth In All Branches Of Non-Oil, Gas Sector - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An increase has been recorded in all spheres of the non-oil and gas sectors in Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

The Minister noted that the growth of production in the non-oil and gas sectors is positively influenced by the production of industrial zones. According to him, exports in the non-oil and gas sectors increased by 11 percent this year.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

