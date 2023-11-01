Speaker Al-Saadoun Opens Special Session On Zionist Aggression Against Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened on Wednesday the National Assembly special session dedicated to discussions over the Zionist regime horrendous aggression against the Gaza Strip. Today's session is held in accordance with article 72 of the National Assembly's statute, which enables the Speaker, government, or at least 10 MPs to hold a special session. (end) jy

