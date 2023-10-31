Five Killed In West Bank During Israeli Raids - Ministry

Palestinians survey the destruction following an Israeli military raid on the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp, in Jenin, in the Israeli occupied northern West Bank, on Monday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) RAMALLAH, Occupied Palestine - Israeli occupation forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank on Monday, said health officials in the occupied territory, as violence has escalated amid Israel's war on Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four people aged 23 to 28 were killed during the Israeli early morning raid on the northern city of Jenin.

According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, "more than 100 military vehicles and two bulldozers" took part.

The raid targeted Jenin and its refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

Another nine people were wounded, a ministry statement said.

Military drones hovered over the area and army snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin's main hospital, Wafa said.

Part of the hospital's perimeter wall was demolished by armoured military bulldozers.

120 dead in three weeks



Later Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said a 23-year-old man was shot dead by Israeli forces in Yatta city near Hebron.

The ministry also confirmed on Monday that another 23-year-old man died after being shot by a settler days ago in Ras Karkar, northwest of Ramallah.

The deaths came a day after five Palestinians were killed by army fire during several military incursions into the West Bank.

The health ministry says around 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7.

The West Bank was already a hotbed of tension before the Gaza war, with frequent Israeli army raids, a surge in attacks by Jewish settlers.