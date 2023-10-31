Safadi Criticises UN Failure To Halt War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday criticised the failure of the UN Security Council to issue a resolution to halt the war on Gaza as part of its responsibilities.

During a phone conversation with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell, Safadi discussed the Israeli aggression against the Jabalia Refugee camp. He emphasised the need to take a clear stance against this aggression which is a new Israeli war crime.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi made calls with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.



During both calls, the ministers discussed the war on Gaza and joint action against the Israeli war crimes in all international forums based on the UN resolution endorsed on Friday on safeguarding civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations.

