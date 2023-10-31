Haier Biomedical Raises The Bar With New Benchtop High-Speed Refrigerated Centrifuges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haier Biomedical's new high-speed, refrigerated centrifuges

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Haier Biomedical – a brand synonymous with cold chain storage – has launched a comprehensive range of benchtop centrifuges . Using its extensive knowledge of temperature controlled sample handling and innovative approach to product design, the company has created three benchtop, high-speed refrigerated centrifuges offering industry-leading features. A snapshot of its exciting new range will be on display at Lab Innovations 2023 on the 1st and 2nd of November at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.Haier Biomedical's new benchtop centrifuges have been designed to offer outstanding ease of use and low maintenance operation in virtually any setting, with robust and ergonomic designs, low noise levels, built-in rotor balance detection and real-time vibration monitoring. The range includes three instrument sizes – boasting maximum speeds of between 15,500 and 18,500 rpm – with each unit offering precise, ultra-fast refrigeration using the most efficient pre-cooling system on the market. A large array of rotors are also available for each instrument, which the system automatically recognises using radio frequency identification (RFID), adjusting the available parameters to maximise user and process safety. Each system is controlled via a secure user log-in and intuitive, 7-inch touch screen interface that is easy to operate, even in gloves. This allows even complex SOPs to be pre-programmed into the system, enabling operators to quickly choose their pre-set runs for higher lab productivity.This range of advanced, high-speed models perfectly complements the company's non-refrigerated centrifuges. The large capacity LX-155T500R benchtop high-speed refrigerated centrifuge will be on show on Stand L30 at Lab Innovations 2023, so register today to see this groundbreaking instrument in action. Alternatively, download the full centrifuge catalogue to learn more about the new Haier Biomedical range.To find out more about Haier Biomedical, visitAbout Haier BiomedicalHaier Biomedical is a leading provider of laboratory and medical equipment, with a mission to enable better lives globally as an innovative life science and medical digital service ecosystem brand. Its pharmacy refrigerators, transport coolers and temperature monitoring solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, making them the trusted choice of hospitals across the UK. The company also provides innovative, robust and sustainable products and services to the life science sector, offering market-led, high quality and technologically advanced solutions that are trusted by scientists globally.

Alex Borrelli

kdm communications limited

+44 1480 405333

