Experience The AI-Powered Evolution In Video Editing With Wondershare Filmora 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, the industry leader in creativity and productivity solutions, is excited to announce the latest version of its flagship product, Filmora 13 . The award-winning video editor has expanded its toolkit with more AI-powered features, dynamic effects and creative assets, offering a robust set of tools for users who want to add value to their content.

"Discover the AI-driven revolution in video editing with Filmora 13.

"Wondershare Filmora have established itself as a premier video editor catering to users of all skill levels." Shearer Wang, Director of Product Marketing, remarks. "With Filmora 13, we align with the latest video trends driven by AI, empowering a broader range of users, including social media creators, influencers, business owners, marketers and traditional creatives who share the same mission -- to enhance their branded content and streamline the editing journey."

While users of Wondershare Filmora are already familiar with the software's AI tools, Filmora 13 raises the bar with outstanding new features to enhance productivity and creativity. Notable time-saving features include:



Productivity:





AI Copilot Editing: Offers intelligent editing suggestions based on the video content.



AI Text-Based Editing: Transforms videos into text, allowing users to edit them like a document.

AI Vocal Remover: Provides total control to isolate vocals or remove unwanted elements from audio tracks.



Creativity:





AI Music Generator: Instantly creates royalty-free music that complements users' videos.



AI Thumbnail Creator: Captures audiences' attention with optimized, click-worthy thumbnails.

AI Text-to-Video: Write a prompt, and

Filmora will bring the idea to life.



Within Filmora's user-friendly interface, Filmora 13 introduces optimized management systems for effects and asset libraries, including:





A creative assets system for easy access to built-in creative resources.

An AI credit system to ensure all users can get the most out of

Filmora 13's advanced AI-generated content.

In addition to built-in resources and effects, Filmora makes becoming an expert editor easy through the Master Class program . Users can learn advanced editing techniques directly from leading creators for free.

Wade Liu, Vice President of Wondershare, comments, "We're proud to present a suite that combines imagination and efficiency for our users. With the integration of AI capabilities, we are confident that Filmora 13 will stand out as a versatile and enjoyable tool, bolstering the confidence of content creators across all backgrounds and skill levels."

Compatibility and Pricing



Wondershare Filmora 13 is available for Windows PC, MacOS, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Tablets. Pricing starts at 29.99 USD. To try it for free, visit wondershare . Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and

Facebook

to learn more.



About Filmora



Designed with its users in mind, Filmora features a smooth performance and an intuitive UX/UI design. With advanced AI functions, a creative assets library,

media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora provides everything you need to perfect your videos and creative vision.



About Wondershare



As a globally renowned leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence is recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

