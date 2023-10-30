Arthroscopy Products Market Projected Growth To US$ 11.7 Billion By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global arthroscopy products market was valued at more than US$ 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow by 1.9 times over the next decade, reaching a value of US$ 11.7 billion by 2031.

The arthroscopy products market is a dynamic and thriving segment of the global healthcare industry, driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. Arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, allows orthopedic surgeons to diagnose and treat joint-related conditions with precision. This approach has gained immense popularity due to its reduced recovery time, minimal scarring, and lower infection risk.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The arthroscopy products market exhibits significant growth potential. One of the primary drivers is the rising aging population, which is more prone to joint-related issues like osteoarthritis. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of arthroscopy, coupled with technological innovations, creates new opportunities for market expansion. Emerging markets in Asia and Latin America also offer untapped potential due to their increasing healthcare infrastructure and a growing middle-class population.

Market Challenges:

Despite its promising outlook, the arthroscopy products market faces several challenges. Cost considerations, both for patients and healthcare providers, can limit the adoption of arthroscopic procedures. In some cases, insurance coverage may not fully support these procedures, causing financial barriers for patients. Additionally, the intricate nature of arthroscopy demands skilled surgeons, which may not be readily available in some regions. Competition and pricing pressures also pose challenges for manufacturers, who need to strike a balance between innovation and affordability.

Key Players:



Arthrex Inc.

Conmed Corporation (NYSE: CNMD )

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation (TYO: 7733 ) Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK )

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH )



Medtronic plc B Braun Melsungen AG

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of arthroscopy products prioritize the development of technologically advanced and innovative products through substantial investments in research and development. This strategic approach allows them to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Simultaneously, smaller manufacturers in this industry are concentrating on expanding their global presence to grow their businesses.

The enhancement and streamlining of regulatory processes, along with the facilitation of FDA approval, are anticipated to have a positive impact on the product portfolio and overall development of leading arthroscopy wand manufacturers. Additionally, the availability of increased funding for life science research in developing nations further contributes to this growth.

In December 2020, Arthrex Inc. introduced the SwiveLock® ACL Repair Kit, which stands as the sole FDA-cleared primary repair kit for addressing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears.

Furthermore, in March 2019, Stryker acquired OrthoSpace, Ltd., an Israeli medical device company, to complement its existing portfolio in arthroscopy and sports medicine. OrthoSpace's product, InSpace, offers a highly distinctive technology for the treatment of rotator cuff tears and the realignment of the shoulder's natural biomechanics.

Moreover, in October 2018, MinInvasive launched the OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the United States, aiming to expand its business operations on an international scale.

Lastly, in February 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices acquired Orthotaxy, a privately-held developer of software-enabled surgery technologies, including innovative robotic-assisted surgery solutions. This acquisition enabled the company to broaden its application across various orthopaedic surgery procedures.

Key Segments Covered in Arthroscopy Products Industry Survey



Product



Arthroscope and Visualization Systems



Arthroscopic Resection Systems



Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems



Arthroscopic Implants



Arthroscopic RF Systems



Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems

Other Arthroscopy Instruments & Accessories

Procedure



Shoulder Arthroscopy



Hip Arthroscopy



Knee Arthroscopy Elbow, Wrist, Digits & Ankle Arthroscopy

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



