Dubai Flights: Airline Introduces First Non-Stop Service To And From Vancouver

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Air Canada has inaugurated its new four-times weekly non-stop service between Dubai International (DXB) and its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), marking the airline's first-ever non-stop flight between the two destinations. This is also the only non-stop service connecting the Middle East and Western Canada.

The new route complements Air Canada's daily year-round service between Dubai and Toronto.

The new service between Dubai and Vancouver will be operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, accommodating 298 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class. All flights are timed to optimise connections with Air Canada's North American network and the vast network of Emirates beyond Dubai. Seats are available for booking at aircanada, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

“We are excited to now offer not one, but two routes from the most populous city in the UAE to our Canadian hubs in Vancouver and Toronto,” said Mary-Jane Lorette, Air Canada's Vice President of International Affairs, Network and Partnerships.“Our new Dubai-Vancouver flights will complement Air Canada's daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening our presence in fast-growing international markets in the Indian subcontinent and Middle East regions. Air Canada's recent move to Dubai International Terminal 3 underscores the significance of our strategic partnership with Emirates and the importance of our flights between the UAE and Canada, providing connections to over 200 destinations across the Air Canada and Emirates networks, with the added benefit of travelling on one ticket. Those eligible can enjoy access to Emirates' signature Business Class Lounges and other hub facilities in Dubai prior to their flight. Aeroplan Members will also be able to take advantage of frequent flyer benefits on all flights operated by Emirates, with access to destinations across six continents.”

"Dubai Airports is delighted to welcome the addition of Vancouver to our continuously growing list of international destinations, made possible by the introduction of Air Canada's new service,” said Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports.“With convenient departures from Dubai International (DXB), Air Canada's new flights provide a seamless link between the Canadian West Coast and Dubai. This expansion complements Air Canada's existing daily service between DXB and Toronto, and reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to Dubai, as well as expand our growing global connectivity."

“This inaugural flight between Vancouver and Dubai marks a momentous occasion, connecting two vibrant cities across continents,” said The Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Mr. Tracy Reynolds.“Since the signing of the expanded Air Transport Agreement in April, there have been several announcements to expand air links between the UAE and Canada, including additional flights to Toronto, and a new flight to Montreal. But this flight is the first ever route to Canada's west coast, opening up brand new opportunities for tourism and business. Direct flights allow for direct links between people and cultures. Vancouver and Dubai have a lot to offer each other; this new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more travel, trade, and understanding between our two countries, and will especially benefit many of the 45,000 Canadians living in the UAE. I'm honoured to be a part of these historic Air Canada celebrations.”

