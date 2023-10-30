Gaza Death Toll Surges To 8,306 - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has passed 8,306, while 21,048 others have been injured, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health Monday.

The martyrs include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, the ministry's spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a press statement.

Since launching its aggressions on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli occupation has targeted 25 hospitals and 25 ambulances, he said, calling for bringing medical supplies to the Palestinian enclave. (end)

wab









MENAFN30102023000071011013ID1107333539