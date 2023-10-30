Everflow Wins 2023 Global Performance Marketing Award For Best Performance Marketing Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading partner marketing platform receives Best Performance Marketing Technology award for their innovative tracking, attribution, and automation solutions.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Everflow proudly celebrates the company receiving the Best Performance Marketing Technology award at the seventh annual Global Performance Marketing Awards (GPMAs) for transforming performance marketing with innovation and customer success.

Everflow Logo

Continue Reading

The

GPMAs celebrate the performance marketing industry's most innovative and groundbreaking campaigns, technology, programs, and professionals on a global scale. The winners were announced at a ceremony held in London on October 23rd. Other category winners included Disney+, Acceleration Partners, and Silverbean.

Nominees for the Best Performance Marketing Technology award were chosen based on having "an innovative product with evidence of evolution and proof of customer adoption, results, and satisfaction."



The team at

Everflow is delighted to be recognized with this top industry honor for their constant commitment to ensuring that its platform continuously adapts to challenges in the performance marketing space.

Sam

Darawish, CEO and Co-founder of Everflow, expressed excitement at the GPMA win, saying, "Everflow has prioritized customer success through consistent feedback implementation and leveraging platform usage insights to provide a tool that helps our clients scale their performance programs faster. I truly believe our customer-centric approach is the key to Everflow being awarded this win and our on-going success in the industry."

Further evidence of

Everflow's effectiveness can be seen in the company's continuous growth and expanding client base, without the need for any outside funding . The platform now serves over 1,000 clients in 72 countries, including ClassPass, J.G. Wentworth, Bunq, and Trading 212.

In 2023,

Everflow continued to increase global services including boosting international agency offerings, revamping the partner marketplace, and the addition of deal feeds for merchants.

For more information on this year's Global Performance Marketing Awards, check out the

full list of winners here .

About

Everflow

Amplify your results from partnerships and marketing with

Everflow - Partner Marketing Platform. Scale partnerships that deliver cost-effective revenue, track and attribute performance from every marketing channel, and maximize your ROI using powerful analytics. Join 1000+ brands and networks, including Mutual of Omaha, Snow, and AdColony.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Everflow