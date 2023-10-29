Traffic Accident On Kabul-Kandahar Highway Kills 2, Injures 17

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) At least two people were killed, and 17 others were injured in a traffic accident on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

According to local media outlets, the incident occurred in Zabul province, along the Kabul-Kandahar highway on Sunday.

As per Bakhtar News, this happened in Shah Safa district, Zabul province. A passenger minibus, labelled type 304, overturned at a particular time. Sadly, two people died, and 19 were injured as a result of the accident.

According to the report, local authorities in the province have confirmed that two of the injured people from this traffic incident are in critical condition.

Similar traffic accidents have sadly claimed lives in different parts of the country in the past. These incidents often occur due to reckless driving, road defects, and excessive speeding.

Reckless driving, where drivers disregard safety measures and rules of the road, is a significant contributor to these tragic accidents. Road defects, like potholes or poor signage, can also lead to dangerous situations for drivers and passengers. Additionally, excessive speeding, where vehicles go well above the designated speed limits, further exacerbates the risk of accidents on the road.

These factors combined underline the need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving practices to prevent such incidents in the future.

