Costa Rica Will Be The Epicenter Of Global Sustainable Tourism At The P3 Conference

From October 25 to 27, the Universidad Latina in San Pedro will be the setting for the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism, Planet, People, Peace (P3), an event that will bring together more than 30 leading experts from Costa Rica, Germany, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, United States, South Africa, Mexico, Peru and Nicaragua.

This eighth edition, in joint collaboration between the National Chamber of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism (CANAECO), the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the National Insurance Institute (INS), promises an enriching debate on the trends and challenges in tourism sustainable .



“This edition represents a significant return, after a 4-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, the world has reflected on the importance of more conscious and sustainable tourism, and the P3 Conference comes at a crucial time to redefine practices in the tourism industry,” said Dayana Hernández, executive director of CANAECO.



Renowned exhibitors include representatives from leading institutions such as Cornell University, Gensler Latin America, CINDE, GSTC Latin America, Weeva (Saas platform), MINAE, ICT, University for International Cooperation, as well as figures from the private sector and non-profit organizations.

The agenda of topics that will be addressed at the event will be made up of the climate emergency, ecology of soundscapes, sustainable architecture, blue carbon, biodiversity conservation , accessibility, regenerative development, among others. Important perspectives will also be provided on critical areas such as How to combat Greenwashingand promote the era of tourism 4.0 through sustainability.



On the other hand, William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, highlights that Costa Rica reinforces its position as a leader and reference in this area and as a destination.



“Costa Rica reinforces its position as a leader and benchmark in sustainable tourism, as well as a destination equipped with a model capable of generating social progress for communities, protector of natural resources, with a consolidated tourism sector and a valuable society that It carries in its essence the definition of pure life as a synonym of well-being for national and international tourists,” said William Rodríguez.



With more than 30 confirmed exhibitors from 10 countries, the P3 International Conference is emerging as a platform to share knowledge, provide proposals and discuss success stories at an international level.

For registration and more information about the event, you can contact us by [email protected] .