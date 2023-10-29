Karnataka: Bidar - Yeshwantpur Train Service Set To Commence From Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The newly announced Bidar - Yeshwantpur train is set to commence its journey from today, October 29. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba convened a meeting with railway officials at his home office to discuss the details of the route for the Bidar-Yeshwantpur train.

The train is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. today, culminating with a green signal for the new train by Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba and other district representatives at 4:30 p.m. Minister Khuba himself plans to embark on a train ride from Bidar to Humanabad.

The people of Humanabad, along with local party leaders, are gearing up to welcome the new train with a special puja ceremony at the Humanabad railway station. Minister Khuba has directed railway authorities to prepare for this grand occasion.

The minister has instructed officials to provide weekly updates on the progress of the Bidar railway station development under the Amrit Bharat scheme, which is being funded with a grant of 25 crores.

During the meeting, the General Manager revealed that a detailed report for the Metalakunta Railway Underbridge (RUB) project, which falls between Bidar and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies, had been forwarded to the South Central Railway. Minister Khuba immediately engaged in a telephone conversation with the General Manager, urging the swift approval of the project report.

Present at the meeting were South Central Railway ADRM Pradeepa Rathoda, Sr. DEN Srinivasa, Bidar AEN Bhikshapati,