Unstable Weather Conditions Expected With Temperature Drop, Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A state of unstable weather conditions is expected to continue prevailing on Sunday, with further drop in temperatures and sporadic showers expected.

Heavy rain, thunder and hail are expected at times, particularly in the southern region, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), which warned that heavy rain will potentially cause flashfloods in valleys and low-lying areas.

The unstable weather condition is expected to ease off on Monday, when the weather will be fair with showers in some parts of the country, mainly in the southern region, the JMD added.

On Tuesday, it will be cloudy with light showers in different parts of the country, the department forecast.



Temperatures in Amman on Sunday are expected to range between a high of 23°C and low of 16°C, and Aqaba will see a high of 34°C and low of 23°C.



Mercury levels on Monday in Amman are forecast to hover around 23°C during the day and drop to 17°C at night, and Aqaba is expected to witness temperatures ranging between 34°C and 24°C.



The capital on Tuesday will witness temperatures ranging between 24°C and 15°C, while the coastal city of Aqaba is forecast to register a high of 35°C and a low of 21°C, the JMD said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al Sammen on Saturday checked on the ministry's readiness for the upcoming winter season.



During a visit to the ministry's main operations room, the minister emphasised on the importance of adhering to the scheduled work plans. He also said that vehicles, communications and operation rooms have been set up in all governorates and districts, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The ministry has prepared a plan for each public works directorate, in addition to a joint emergency plan to address situations that exceed the capacities of an individual governorate, the minister added.

The ministry has prepared 119 field teams equipped with 410 vehicles, including snow plows, bulldozers and ground levelers supervised by engineers and technicians in accordance to the level of emergency situation announced.