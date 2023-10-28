Palestinian Pres. Calls For Emergency Arab Summit To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 28 (KUNA) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday called on the Arab leaders to convene an emergency summit to halt this cruel aggression against the Palestinian people and their cause.

The summit is important also for addressing regional and international challenges and working towards enabling Palestinians to stay in their land and end the occupation, President Abbas said at a meeting for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee in Ramallah.

He urged the international community to stop the genocide being carried out these days by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Palestinian leader emphasized the gravity of the current situation, as the people of Gaza are facing genocidal massacres by Israel in full watch of the international community.

"From the very beginning of this crisis, the Palestinian leadership has spared no effort, engaging in extensive diplomatic outreach with world leaders and appealing to the United Nations Security Council to halt the aggression, provide humanitarian aid, prevent external displacement, and cease the attacks by Israeli settlers and occupation forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank," he said.

He continued, "Despite an overwhelming majority vote in the UN General Assembly, Israeli occupation forces responded with a ground invasion and unprecedented levels of shelling, destruction, and loss of life."

The total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,703, including 3,195 children, according to health authorities. Moreover, approximately 20,000 people others were injured.

"How it is possible to remain silent in the face of over 3,000 Palestinian children killed and the shelling of hospitals, along with the ruthless destruction and collective punishment of civilians," President Abbas wondered.

He called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt the Palestinian bloodshed.

He also urged the Palestinian people to stand together, "demonstrating unity and resilience against this heinous war perpetrated by the Israeli military on the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem."

President Abbas declared that Palestinians must confront displacement and the ongoing Nakba, vowing to rebuild everything destroyed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

He stressed that "Gaza will remain an integral part of the Palestinian state, alongside the West Bank, including East Jerusalem... Jerusalem will remain our eternal capital, with its Islamic and Christian sanctities."

He concluded that the PLO Executive Committee remains in a state of emergency and is open to monitoring developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts. (end)

