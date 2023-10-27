Projectile Hits Near Power Plant In Egypt's South Sinai

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A projectile hit near an electric power plant in Egypt's Nuweiba city in South Sinai province on Friday, local media reported.

Egypt's Al Qahera News TV aired a video, showing“a strange body hitting near an electric plant, while a cloud of smoke was rising.”

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Al Qahera News TV that Egyptian warplanes have been hovering over Nuweiba since dawn till now.

Earlier on Friday, the Egyptian army said an“unidentified drone” fell near a hospital in Taba, a Red Sea resort town bordering Israel, approximately 60 kilometers northeast of Nuweiba, resulting in minor injuries to six people.

The Egyptian army said it is investigating the incident in Taba.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that a hotel in Taba asked guests to leave for other hotels in South Sinai, but most of the guests opted to leave the place and took a bus to Cairo.

On Sunday, several Egyptian soldiers were slightly injured by fragments of an Israeli tank shell that accidentally hit an Egyptian army watchtower along the border, according to a statement from the Egyptian army. ■

