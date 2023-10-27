Israeli Unprecedented Airstrikes Cause Complete Interruption Of Telecommunications, Internet Services In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /



The Israeli occupation army intensified its violent and unprecedented airstrikes today on the Gaza Strip, which led to a complete interruption of communications and Internet networks.

A number of television channels that broadcast developments in events have turned to relying on satellites to transmit images and communicate with their correspondents, in light of the cessation of regular or Internet-based communications.

Various parts of the Gaza Strip were bombed violently and continuously by the occupation warplanes.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced a complete interruption of all communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip, in light of the continuing Israeli aggression.

The company pointed out that the intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world, in addition to the routes previously destroyed during the aggression.

Last week, the company announced that its network had suffered heavy damage that had greatly affected its work.

It pointed out that the aggression on the Gaza Strip caused several outages on the main fiber-optic paths that connect the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and then to the outside world, leaving the Strip without a protected network and in a sensitive situation.

The company warned that in the event of renewed interruptions and damage to the network, Gaza's communication with the West Bank will be cut off, which means a complete cessation of communications and Internet services, and citizens will lose the ability to communicate and be completely isolated.