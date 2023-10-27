Russia Has Not Launched Cruise Missile For Over A Month As It Needs To Replenish Stockpile UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's heavy bombers have not conducted air launched cruise missile strikes into Ukraine for over a month, one of the longest gaps in such strikes since the invasion began.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian Airforce's Long Range Aviation fleet (LRA) of heavy bombers has not conducted air launched cruise missile strikes into Ukraine for over a month, one of the longest gaps in such strikes since the conflict began,” the report says.

It is noted that while Russia is still able to utilise other strike capabilities, the LRA had been the primary method for conducting stand-off precision strikes.

“Russia almost certainly needed to reduce the frequency of its strikes to replenish its diminishing stockpile of AS-23a KODIAK cruise missiles,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry added that Russia will likely use any recently produced inventory LRA munitions to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the winter.

“Russia will highly likely continue to supplement any such campaign with Iranian-designed one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks,” the Ministry of Defence summarized.

