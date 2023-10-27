Punyam Offers The ISO 27001 ISMS Certification Consultancy Service As Per The Latest Standard

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 26, 2023 8:12 am - The ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification consultancy as per the latest standard offered by Punyam.

Any firm can obtain ISO 27001 ISMS certification by the most recent standard with the guidance of Punyam. Punyam is the best ISO certification consulting company in India. The support of a skilled team of ISO consultants with extensive experience in the implementation of ISO 27001:2022 ISMS certification will help to implement the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System

Punyam offers an ISO 27001:2022 certification consulting service that comprises a model for setting up and implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS), documenting for ISO 27001:2022 accreditation, and operating monitoring, evaluating, maintaining, and enhancing an ISMS. The use of a system of processes within a company, along with the identification and interactions of these processes, and their administration, is what is meant by the ISMS "process approach," according to IT companies certified by ISO 27001. Confidentiality, availability, and integrity of information are also taken into account under the ISO 27001 certification procedure. Following the successful completion of the registration (final) assessment and pre-assessment, it is valid for three years. Depending on the type and size of the organization, the certifying authority conducts surveillance audits every three years at intervals of six, nine, or twelve months.

The procedures that Punyam undertakes for any organization in India looking to develop an information security management system and obtain ISO 27001:2022 certification under the guidance of an experienced ISO 27001 Consultant are as follows:

.Micro-level survey of the existing system

.Prepare the documentation

.Conduct awareness program

.Form a steering committee and task force for documentation

.Identify and define the process approach

.Define policy and establish objectives

.Prepare documents for the information security management system

.Implementation & training of all personnel in the use of procedures & formats

.Training for the employee on risk evaluation, aspect, and impact

.Training for internal auditors

.Assess the system through the first internal audit

.Take corrective actions for non-conformities

.Apply for certification

.Assess the system through the second round of internal audits

.Avail pre-certification audit of certifying body

.Take action on suggestions given by them

.Final audit by certifying body

.Take corrective actions on the non-conformities to the satisfaction of the certifying body

.Get certified for ISO 27001:2022

The ISO 27001 ISMS certification by the most recent standard can bring numerous advantages like improved organizational credibility and reputation, it can assist in finding methods to improve and lower customer complaints, may demonstrate due diligence and reduce the risk of a product recall and negative media, it can enhance the organization's reputation and more. Visit here to learn more about the advantages and the ISMS certification procedure: Punyam – IndiaPunyam, a leading ISO consultancy company in India, provides ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training as well and management training. Punyam has implemented ISO 22000, ISO 37001, ISO 15189, ISO 17020, ISO 17024, ISO 13485, SA8000, FSSC 22000, ISO 44001, ISO 22716, ISO 41001, BRC, GMP, CE mark, and many more associated quality standards in all industries since 1991. Punyam has small and big-size manufacturers and services provider organizations as a list of satisfied clients in India. For more details visit our web portal at