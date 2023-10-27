Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: The 5 Times 'The Wall' Stood Tall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When it comes to Rahul Dravid, fans would forever remember him for his robust defensive batting techniques. While it was frustrating at times, it proved to be highly commendable at the longer run, for the betterment of the team.

No wonder why he gave a tough time to the bowlers. Besides, he rescued India out of challenging situations on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, he is celebrating his 48th birthday on Monday. On the propitious occasion, we honour him by remembering his top knocks, where he stood tall.

Taunton magic: During the 1999 ICC World Cup in England, India took on Sri Lanka in Taunton. Opener Sadagopal Ramesh was dismissed for cheap in the opening over, as Dravid joined forces with Sourav Ganguly to set up a magical stand of 318 for the second wicket. Simultaneously, the former scored 145 off 129 deliveries, as India posted 373 and won by 57 runs.

Rawalpindi dominance: It was in 2004 when India was touring Pakistan. Rawalpindi's final Test saw India looking to win the series, as opener Virender Sehwag was dismissed off the first ball. As Dravid joined in, he went on to play a dominating knock of 270, which left the host wholly demoralised. India went on to score 600, as it won by an innings and 131 runs.

Adelaide challenge: India had historically struggled in Australia, as in 2003, India decided to have a go at it. In Adelaide, Australia posted a mammoth 556 in the first innings, while India struggled at 85/4. As Dravid joined in, he went on to score 233, while VVS Laxman contributed to 148. India eventually won the match by four wickets.

Hyderabad hurricane: In 1999, India was up against New Zealand in a One-Day International (ODI) at Hyderabad. As Ganguly was dismissed in just the second over, Dravid joined forces with Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Dravid scored 153 off the same number of deliveries, Tendulkar plundered 186, as India posted 376 and eventually winning by 174 runs.

An elite at Eden Gardens: This has to be the best of all. India could only manage 171 in the first innings and was enforced a follow-on by Australia. However, what followed thereon was a nightmare for the visitor, as Dravid played a sublime knock of 180, along with Laxman, who contributed 281. With India scoring a massive 657, Australia was left utterly demoralised and lost the Test by 171 runs.