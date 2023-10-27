Tejas Leaked: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is Out Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram Channels And Other Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, released in theatres today. Sarvesh Mewara's aerial action thriller focuses on the incredible journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It attempts to inspire and build a profound feeling of pride in the minds of all Indians for IAF officers.

Kangana Ranaut would be relieved to hear favourable reviews for Tejas after experiencing back-to-back box office disasters. Kangana's most recent film was Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence, which went decently at the box office but did not reach the 100 crore club in India and was labelled a mediocre performer.



Also Read:

Tejas REVIEW: Kangana Ranaut's film receives standing ovation; fans call it masterpiece

However, according to early reviews, the film has gotten mixed reactions from critics. Unfortunately, it was leaked online just hours after being released in theatres and is now available on pirate sites and Telegram groups.

Tejas leaked online:



Full HD movie has been leaked on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are accessible for viewers to watch.

Also Read:

Malayalam star Dileep announces release date of his next 'Bandra'; Check

Other popular internet search terms are Tejas 2023 Full Movie Download, Tejas Tamilrockers, Tejas Tamilrockers HD Download, Tejas Movie Download Pagalworld, and Tejas Movie Download Pagalworld. Tejas Movie Download Filmyzilla, Tejas Movie Download Openload, Tejas Movie Download Tamilrockers, Tejas Movie Download Movierulz, Tejas Movie Download 720p, Tejas Full Movie Download 480p, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Teja Tejas Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Tejas Full Movie Watch Online, and other terms are used to binge-watch the film's pirated version.



Apart from Tejas, numerous other recently released films and programmes have also been victims of internet piracy. Leo, Dhak Dhak, Fair Play, Kaala Paani, and Mansion 24 are among the films that have been pirated online and made available in HD copies.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy