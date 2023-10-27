Sandeep Marwah Honoured For His Exemplary Contribution To Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 13, 2023 – Global Empire Events, a prestigious organization committed to recognizing outstanding contributions, honoured the eminent media personality, Sandeep Marwah, for his unparalleled dedication and contribution to the cause of Women Empowerment. The award ceremony took place at Welcome by ITC in Dwarka, New Delhi, where distinguished guests and prominent personalities gathered to celebrate this significant occasion.



Marwah, an influential figure in the media industry, was presented with this distinguished award by Consul General of the Republic of Comoros, Cmdr. K. L. Ganju, and Dr. Neeraj K Sharma Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India and the event highlighted Marwah's unwavering commitment to fostering gender equality and creating opportunities for women across various sectors.



In his keynote address, Sandeep Marwah emphasized the crucial role women play in society, stating,“Do not forget that half of the world's population is women, and half of India's population is women. Unless and until we uplift women, we will not be able to become the 3rd largest economy in the world. We must give space to women to come forward, provide them with opportunities to be part of the mainstream business in every field. You will find that they are better and more sincere workers. We are proud to have women leaders and Indian women now present in every sphere of life. Let us encourage them, and you will witness the transformation of our economy.”



This honour recognizes Marwah's relentless efforts in promoting and empowering women, catalysing positive change, and advocating for a more inclusive and gender-balanced society.





