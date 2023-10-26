Ukrainian Pilots Currently Training On F-16S In Arizona Ambassador Brink

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed the launch of F-16 training for Ukrainian war pilots in Arizona.

She reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrainian pilots are now training with the Arizona Air National Guard on F-16s.

This is an essential part of building Ukraine's air defense," she wrote.

According to Brink, the United States is proud that, together with its European partners, it supports Ukraine against Russia's brutal aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the American outlet Air and Space Forces, referring to the comment of the US Air Force spokesperson, wrote that Ukrainian pilots who are training in the United States to operate F-16 fighter jets have already started practical training flights.

Photo: milavia