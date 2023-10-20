Frontera Energy Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) (" Frontera " or the " Company ") announces that its third quarter 2023 results will be released after markets close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team. Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Rapid Connect URL:







Participant Number (Toll Free North America):

1-888-664-6383 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):



01-800-518-4036 Participant Number (International):



1-416-764-8650 Conference ID:







52702838 Webcast Audio:











A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2023.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:



1-888-390-0541 International Dial-in Number:





1-416-764-8677 Encore ID:









702838

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 27 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: .

Social Media

Follow Frontera's social media channels at the following links:

Twitter:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

.

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation