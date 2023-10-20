Flash News: OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports Polygon Zkevm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 20, 2023.



OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports Polygon zkEVM

The OKX NFT Marketplace , a multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, now supports the Polygon zkEVM. This integration enables the seamless exploration, management and trading of Polygon zkEVM NFTs with zero fees. To learn more about this integration, click here .



Polygon zkEVM is a zero-knowledge scaling solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to integrate smart contracts and developer tools.

This announcement follows the recent launch of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup competition that runs alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India. Phase 2 of the competition gives users who complete Polygon-based quests through the OKX Wallet, such as trading an NFT via the Polygon network, the chance to win a share in a prize pool worth US$200,000.

