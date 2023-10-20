Furnace Automation Systems: Is It Important? Advantageous?

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 20, 2023 12:30 am - Furnace automation systems ensure more control over the operation, enhanced quality, and more safety in the plant.

In the manufacturing sectors, ferroalloy plants, die-casting units, or any other large-scale industrial operations, furnace automation is systematically and purposefully optimizing the outputs. Saroijni Group under the leadership of P. Ranjan Babu and with 30 years of furnace fabrication, installation, repair and maintenance, refabrication, and testing and commissioning experience offering state-of-the-art furnace automation systems. They have the necessary skill and experience, capacity, and resources to design and erect customized automated and semi-automated furnaces, especially for the ferroalloy sector.

Furnace automation plays a crucial role in optimizing furnace efficiency, reducing human intervention, and improving the overall quality of production. For furnace automation in manufacturing sector, irrespective of the operation process or the raw materials used, furnace automation can make a huge difference in the rate of production and quality of output. You should be pleased to know that automated furnaces provide more safety to the workers, save fuel, save electricity bill, and also save several other overhead expenses.

First, the furnace automation system can precisely control the temperature inside the furnace and other critical parameters like pressure and speed. Second, automated furnaces enable the maangers and associated workers to get important data on different parameters such as temperature, gas flow, rate of processing, pressure, etc. Such data is required for process control, quality control, and other vital analyses. Third, automated systems in this domain offer more safety with auto-lock in anticipation of any abnormal activity. It also reduces the need for any close human intervention. Fourth, more technologically advanced furnaces can be monitored and controlled remotely. This allows real-time data collection, control, and troubleshooting. Lastly, the repair and maintenance expenses are also reduced drastically since the vital parameters of the furnace automation are always in control.

The decision to switch to a furnace automation system from a traditional system is a big and vital decision for any manufacturer in any sector. In the ferroalloy sector, it is more vital as the furnace operation is the heart of the manufacturing process in this sector.

Sarojini Group is a multidisciplinary company offering end-to-end solutions to ferroalloy manufacturers. It is an international consulting firm in the field of engineering and technical services. they have a team of Design, Detailed Engineering, Troubleshooting, Installation, and Commissioning of Submerged Electric Arc Furnaces for the production of ferroalloys. They have vast expertise in furnace automation and related technology.

The expert team considers and looks after every project as different as the needs of the clients are different. They will guide you from site inspection to furnace installation and training to internal staff members.

