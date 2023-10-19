Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size Surges As Consumers Embrace Convenient At-Home Workout Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online/Virtual Fitness market is driven by growing demand for flexible, on-the-go wellness solutions and technology-enabled, interactive workout experiences.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The online/virtual fitness market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $250.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032.

online/virtual fitness market

Increase in need for advanced fitness sessions to achieve physical fitness and rise in technological advancements such as AR/VR for virtual fitness visibility majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, absence Social Engagement and Encouragement in the virtual fitness classes and interruptions in the flow of the online class due to tech glitches may hamper the growth of the online/virtual fitness market.

Furthermore, increase in need for advanced fitness sessions to achieve physical fitness, growing interest of health insurance providers in online/virtual fitness services to reduce health insurances costs, increase in demand for healthy foods, Lack of time to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, and rising demand for AR & VR based fitness is boosting the growth of the global Online or virtual fitness market.

In addition, shutdown of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic situation is positively impacting growth of the online or virtual fitness market. However, no real interaction with the instructor and interruption in the flow of the class due to tech glitches is hampering the online or virtual fitness market growth. On the contrary, growing popularity of online fitness programs among elderly is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the online/virtual fitness market forecast

On the basis of revenue model, the subscriptions segment exhibited the highest growth in the online/virtual fitness market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the growing adoption of subscription based virtual fitness training sessions by customers due to its cost effectiveness as compared to the signing up with a coach in-person.

Also, the customers are joining the virtual subscription based fitness services as they offer access to top-tier trainers, even if geographically they are not located in same place. However, the hybrid segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to its ability to reach a range of customers including, those willing to access features of the paid virtual fitness programs on a free trails basis as well as those who willing to pay on a pay-per-view basis or to purchase a subscription plan for removing ads.

Region-wise, the online/virtual fitness market share was dominated by North America in 2022, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, increase in demand for innovative fitness platforms is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including CVDs (Cardiovascular diseases), obesity, and diabetes, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing governmental regulations pertaining to fitness are facilitating the widespread implementation of virtual fitness platform.

The key players profiled in the online/virtual fitness market analysis are ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Peerfit, Inc., Reh-Fit Centre, Sworkit, Viva Leisure, and Wellbeats, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the online/virtual fitness industry.

